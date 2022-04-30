AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 229,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,292. The company has a market cap of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AXT by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AXT by 190.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AXT by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.