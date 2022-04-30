Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head to Head Contrast

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 531.25%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Exactus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.19 -$16.95 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 90.31 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Exactus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

