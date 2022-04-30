B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

