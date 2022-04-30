B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RILY opened at $45.16 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,460,999 shares of company stock worth $13,841,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

