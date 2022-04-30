B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,712,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,127,276.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,384.00.

RILY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.