Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $1.48 on Friday. Babylon has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

