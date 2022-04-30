Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Badger Meter stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

