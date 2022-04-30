Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $166,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

