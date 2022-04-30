Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Given New €8.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

About Banca Mediolanum (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.