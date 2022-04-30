Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Given New €8.80 Price Target at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.80 ($9.46) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.