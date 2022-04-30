Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 56.5% in April

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 26,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

