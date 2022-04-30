Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given New €1.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €0.95 ($1.02) to €1.00 ($1.08) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.79.

BNDSY opened at $1.54 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

