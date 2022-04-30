Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Raised to €0.90 at Banco Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Banco Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.81) to €0.90 ($0.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.02) to €1.00 ($1.08) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.79.

BNDSY opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

