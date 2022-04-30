Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

