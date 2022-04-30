Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.
TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
