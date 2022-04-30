BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NCBDY traded down 0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting 33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 36.82. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of 32.60 and a 12 month high of 42.58.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of BANDAI NAMCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

