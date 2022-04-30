Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura Acquires 500 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOH stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 365.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

