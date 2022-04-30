Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $140.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the highest is $143.46 million. Banner posted sales of $149.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $566.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

