Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.73. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.