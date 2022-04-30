Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.73. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

