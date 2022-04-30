Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 2,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

