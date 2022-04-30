Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

