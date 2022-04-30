Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Issues Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

