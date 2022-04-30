Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 18.90%.
Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
BRFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
