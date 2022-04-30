Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $33.58 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

