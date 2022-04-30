Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.6%, but revenues missed the same by 1.3%. The company stands to benefit from strength across businesses, solid product offerings and focus on innovation in the quarters ahead. Its policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks works in its favor. For 2022, it anticipates organic sales to increase 8-10% year over year. In the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. Issues with the supply chain and inflation in costs weigh on the company’s industrial business. High capital expenditures might affect its liquidity. High tax rates are predicted to hurt earnings in 2022. The company’s international businesses are exposed to related headwinds. Its earnings estimates have been stable for 2022 in the past 30 days.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

