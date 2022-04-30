Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.
Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $$6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.95.
About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.