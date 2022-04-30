Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Shares of BTDPF remained flat at $$6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.