Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:ABX opened at C$28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.47. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of C$50.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

