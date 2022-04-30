Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,313. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

