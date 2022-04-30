Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BTEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.
Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.71.
About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.