Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.