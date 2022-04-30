Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

BTEGF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

