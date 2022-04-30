Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

