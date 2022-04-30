Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

BTE stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

