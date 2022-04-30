Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

