Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

BTE opened at C$6.57 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

