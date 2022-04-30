Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to at least $6.00 EPS.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,513. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $474.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.