Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 622,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,513. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

