Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €107.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.
OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.