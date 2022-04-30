Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €107.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

