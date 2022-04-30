Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €76.00 ($81.72) to €81.00 ($87.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($112.90) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

