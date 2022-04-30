Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

