Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.