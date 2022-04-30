Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

