Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.31 EPS

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $9.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Betterware de Mexico stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 228,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,505. The company has a market cap of $583.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

