Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

