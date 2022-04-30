Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,416,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

