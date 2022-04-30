Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 60.1% in April

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.