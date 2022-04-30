Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $751.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $493.37 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.