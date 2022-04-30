Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS.
Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.06. 399,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.12. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $493.37 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.50.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
