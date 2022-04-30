Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $507.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.76 and its 200-day moving average is $658.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $321.42 and a 12-month high of $538.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.77 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

