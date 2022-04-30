Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $700.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $493.37 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

