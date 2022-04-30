Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.50.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $512.06 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $493.37 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.