Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 69.8% in April

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 37.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biodesix by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Biodesix by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

